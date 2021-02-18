Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $526.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.83 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Cimpress reported sales of $597.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMPR opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
