Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $526.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.83 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Cimpress reported sales of $597.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR opened at $99.07 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

