Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $2.08. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 9,659,962 shares traded.

CIDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

