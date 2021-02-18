Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $339.11 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

