Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 53.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 466,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 83,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.73. 514,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,748,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

