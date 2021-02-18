Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Shares Up 0.9%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Citizens Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

