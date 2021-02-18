Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $794.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $804.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

