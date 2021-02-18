Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 77,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Citrix Systems worth $68,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $134.08 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $260,802.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.