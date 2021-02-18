City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $440.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

