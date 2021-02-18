Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $$20.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

