Clarivate (CCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

