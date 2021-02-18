Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

