Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.