Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $703.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

