Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

