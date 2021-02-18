Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $17,409.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.