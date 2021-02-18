Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68.

NYSE:NET opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.40 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 128,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 14.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.