CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,703. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.