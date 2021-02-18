CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,633. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.