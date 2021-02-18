Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Down 26%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares dropped 26% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 76,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,294,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.