Codexis (CDXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDXS stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

