Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

