Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Coherent worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coherent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $256.95 on Thursday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $264.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

