Coin Artist (COIN) Price Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $72,803.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

Coin Artist can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

