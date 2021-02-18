CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,611.41

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. CoinFi has a market cap of $541,611.41 and $86,245.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.27 or 0.00842402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.78 or 0.05015787 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00016882 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

