CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $27.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00062098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.58 or 0.00874565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030688 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.84 or 0.04969155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00017430 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.