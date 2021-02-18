Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.33

Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Coles Group Limited (COL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.12.
About Coles Group Limited (COL.AX)
