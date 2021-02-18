Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.33

Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Coles Group Limited (COL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.12.

Get Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) alerts:

About Coles Group Limited (COL.AX)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.