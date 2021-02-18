Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Shares Up 5.6%

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.44. 1,532,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,093,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -812.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Colfax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Colfax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

