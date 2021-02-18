Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin Sells 1,513 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. 2,565,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.