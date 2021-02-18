Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider John W. Kooyman Sells 463 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. 2,565,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 139.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

