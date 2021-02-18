Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COLL opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.36 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

