ColossusXT Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $18.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,679,159,899 coins and its circulating supply is 12,638,118,072 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

