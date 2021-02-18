Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.23-1.30 for the period.

CXP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

