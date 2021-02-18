Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sarah Bany Sells 149,625 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Sarah Bany sold 39,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $4,036,824.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $7,702,809.48.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92.

On Monday, November 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $5,007,601.99.

On Friday, November 20th, Sarah Bany sold 48,780 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $4,050,691.20.

NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

