Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 112,267 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

