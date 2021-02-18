Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report sales of $26.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.15 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $111.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.09 billion to $121.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $242.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

