Comerica Bank Buys 1,735 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $202,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 54.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Atlassian by 30.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $250.53 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

