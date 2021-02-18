Comerica Bank Buys 3,357 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 133,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

