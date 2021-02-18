Comerica Bank Grows Position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.39% of EVI Industries worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 98.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $441.40 million, a P/E ratio of 720.74 and a beta of 1.05. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

