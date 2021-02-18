Comerica Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after buying an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NOV by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 529,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

