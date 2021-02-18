Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Shares of MHK opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

