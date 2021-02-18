Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NLSN opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.