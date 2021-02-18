Comerica Bank Purchases 47,914 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.