Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of REG opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.