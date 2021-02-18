Comerica Bank Sells 1,228 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Crown by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 253,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.99 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

