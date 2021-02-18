Comerica Bank Sells 1,969 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of MTS Systems worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSC stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSC. Colliers Securities lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

