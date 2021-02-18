Comerica Bank Sells 2,610 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NYSE CF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

