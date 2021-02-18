Comerica Bank Sells 4,774 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

WYNN opened at $122.17 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

