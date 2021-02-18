Comerica Bank Sells 8,590 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 267,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

