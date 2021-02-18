Comerica Bank Sells 9,594 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Harsco worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.