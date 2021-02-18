Comerica Bank Takes $1.60 Million Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $45.96 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.64.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

